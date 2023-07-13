US-Nordic Leaders' Summit 2023 in Helsinki

U.S. President Joe Biden and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto are seen during their joint press conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday. 

 Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto/via REUTERS

HELSINKI -- President Joe Biden on Thursday gave his assurance that the United States would stay committed to NATO despite "extreme elements" of the Republican Party, in remarks during a visit to Finland to welcome it as the alliance's latest member.

"I absolutely guarantee it," Biden told a press conference when pressed by a Finnish reporter about the U.S. commitment to NATO given political instability in the United States. Biden's predecessor, Republican former President Donald Trump, threatened to take the United States out of the alliance.