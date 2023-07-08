BIDEN-NATO

President Biden meets last month with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office.

 Photo for The Washington Post by Elizabeth Frantz

One year after NATO sent a strong message to Russia at a unified, defiant summit in Madrid, President Biden will return to Europe on Monday aiming to conjure a similar sense of joint purpose, but increasingly evident fractures as the Ukraine war slogs into its second year could make unity more elusive.

During a five-day trip to three countries, Biden plans to hail NATO's recent admission of Finland, but he must navigate thorny divisions over whether to expand the alliance further. Two increasingly divisive issues are expected to dominate the Summit in Lithuania, where Biden will travel between stops in London and Helsinki: Ukraine's desire to join the alliance and Sweden's stalled bid to do the same.