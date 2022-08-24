The celebration of the Independence Day in Kyiv

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his wife Olena visit the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, during marking the Independence Day in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.

 UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/VIA REUTERS

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden marked Ukraine's Independence Day on Wednesday with $3 billion in security assistance, Washington's largest aid package since Russia's invasion six months ago.

The aid, announced on Kyiv's Independence Day, comes as U.S. officials warn that Russia appears to be planning to launch fresh attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in coming days.

Fireball lights up night sky, in Kharkiv

Fireball lights up night sky, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video, released August 23, 2022. 