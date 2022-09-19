FILE PHOTO: Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Akizuki-class destroyer JS Teruzuki and the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Mustin sail in formation in the Philippine Sea

From right, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Akizuki-class destroyer JS Teruzuki (DD 116) and the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) sail in formation in the Philippine Sea, July 19, 2020. 

 US NAVY/VIA REUTERS

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement on the issue, drawing an angry response from China that said it sent the wrong signal to those seeking an independent Taiwan.

Asked in a CBS 60 Minutes interview broadcast on Sunday whether U.S. forces would defend the democratically governed island claimed by China, he replied: "Yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack."