U.S. President Joe Biden visits Ireland

U.S. President Joe Biden and Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar pose for a picture with girls after their camogie match, in Dublin, Ireland, April 13, 2023.  

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

DUBLIN - President Joe Biden said on Thursday that investigators were closing in on the source of the leak of highly classified U.S. intelligence documents, in what is believed to be the most serious security breach in a decade.

The Department of Justice opened a formal criminal probe last week after the matter was referred by the Pentagon, which is assessing the damage done by the release.