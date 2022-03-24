Biden says U.S. would respond if Russia uses chemical weapons Reuters Mar 24, 2022 Mar 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save BRUSSELS - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that if Russia were to use chemical weapons in its invasion of Ukraine, the United States would respond."We would respond, we would respond if he uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use," Biden said at a news conference in Brussels.(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY White House to seek $813.3 billion national security budget Colorado lawmakers ask Biden to consider Russia's war on Ukraine when making final call on Space Command's location Russia could have lost as many as 15,000 troops in Ukraine war, NATO official estimates +2 Ukraine's Mykolaiv has held off Russian forces. Bodies are piling up anyway. +10 Russia's military hit by high-ranking losses in Ukraine +2 About 12% of military spouses are unemployed. Hassan among senators who think tax break could help. Load more {{title}} Most Popular Commander says U.S. nuke forces ready despite Russian aggression, growing Chinese capabilities Zelenskiy calls for peace talks with Moscow, urges Swiss to target oligarchs Russia may not stop with Ukraine – NATO looks to its weakest link It may be months before NH Veterans Cemetery opens to National Guard, reservists Ukrainian president urges Italy to seize mystery yacht Pappas says he still wants MiGs transferred to Ukraine Russia uses hypersonic missiles in strike on Ukraine arms depot Inside the secret transfer of military equipment to Ukrainian soldiers Burial equity for Guard and Reserves now the law of the land Pentagon cuts its request for Lockheed's F-35s by 35% Request News Coverage