WASHINGTON/SYDNEY  - U.S. President Joe Biden will host leaders of Australia and Britain in San Diego next week to chart a way forward for provision of nuclear-powered submarines and other high-tech weaponry to Australia, sources familiar with the plans said.

The spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would will visit the United States on Monday to meet Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for talks on the AUKUS defense agreement.