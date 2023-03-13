FILE PHOTO: U.S. F-35s forward deploy to NATO’s eastern flank

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender aircraft over Poland, February 24, 2022.  

 US AIR FORCE/VIA REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's record peacetime national defense budget request of $886 billion boasts a 5.2% pay raise for troops and the largest research and development budget in history, as Russian aggression in Ukraine spurs demand for more military spending on munitions.

Biden's request earmarks $842 billion for the Pentagon with an additional $44 billion earmarked for defense-related programs at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Energy and other agencies, bringing the national security budget to $886 billion, up from $858 billion enacted last year.