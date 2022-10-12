WASHINGTON -- The White House rolled out a long-delayed national security strategy on Wednesday that seeks to contain China's rise while reemphasizing the importance of working with allies to tackle challenges confronting democratic nations.

The 48-page document, which was delayed by the Ukraine crisis, includes no major shifts in thinking and introduces no major new doctrines for Biden's foreign policy. Instead, the document highlights the White House view that U.S. leadership is the key to overcoming global threats such as climate change and the rise of authoritarian regimes.