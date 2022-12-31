Russian drones strike in Kyiv

A glow from explosion is seen over the city's skyline during a Russian drones strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 1, 2023.  

 GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

KYIV - Numerous blasts were heard in Kyiv and in other places around Ukraine and air raid sirens wailed across the country in the first couple hours after midnight on New Year's Day.

As the sirens wailed, some people in Kyiv shouted from their balconies, "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes!" Reuters witnesses reported.