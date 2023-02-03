A balloon flies in the sky over Billings

A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, U.S. February 1, 2023, in this picture obtained from social media. 

 Chase Doak/VIA REUTERS

WASHINGTON/BEIJING - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a visit to China that had been expected to start on Friday after a Chinese spy balloon was tracked flying across the country, a U.S. official said.

ABC News cited an U.S. official as saying Blinken did not want to blow the situation out of proportion by canceling his visit, but also did not want the balloon incident to dominate his meetings with Chinese officials.