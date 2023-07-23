Ukrainian servicemen of the First Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine fire a howitzer towards Russian troops at a front line in Donetsk region

WASHINGTON -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that while Ukraine has recaptured half the territory that Russia initially seized in its invasion, Kyiv faced "a very hard fight" to win back more.

"It's already taken back about 50% of what was initially seized," Blinken said in an interview with CNN on Sunday.