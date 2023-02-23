ukraine-captives-9ed3c7d8-b377-11ed-8345-32ae50cbe102.jpg

Mikhail, 35, has a tourniquet on his left leg and his hands taped together on Monday, after being captured during fighting north of the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. He said he was released from prison in Russia after agreeing to fight in Ukraine with the Wagner mercenary group.  

 Heidi Levine/Washington Post

DONETSK REGION, Ukraine - The two men lay on the dirty tile floor of an empty office, still in their bloodied combat fatigues and bandages. One dozed without a pillow under a blanket; the other stretched out with a tourniquet strapped above the knee of his blood-soaked pants.

The men were two of three Russian fighters with the Wagner mercenary group who had been captured a few hours earlier in a northern section of the embattled city of Bakhmut, according to a Ukrainian officer with a sidearm on his hip, who was the only other person present. The third, more seriously injured, had been taken to a hospital, the officer said.

ukraine-captives-943dbf86-b377-11ed-8345-32ae50cbe102.jpg

Captured wounded fighters of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group: Ilya, 30, left, and Mikhail, 35, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on Monday. Ilya said he was injured by mortar fire and Mikhail said he was hit by a grenade that was launched by a drone.  
ukraine-captives-a511a32c-b377-11ed-8345-32ae50cbe102.jpg

Mikhail, a captured fighter from Russia's Wagner mercenary group, with his hands bound with tape on Monday. The Washington Post is not showing the captives' faces or disclosing their surnames to protect them from reprisal.  