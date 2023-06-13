A Ukrainian national flag is seen near the front line in the newly liberated village Neskuchne

NESKUCHNE, Ukraine — Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag flew over a ruined grocery store and Russian soldiers lay dead in the street of the village of Neskuchne, reached by Reuters journalists on Tuesday in the first independent confirmation of Ukraine’s biggest advances for seven months against Russia’s invasion.

Russia has not acknowledged any Ukrainian gains, and President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that for now he saw no need for a new mobilization of fighting men to confront the Ukrainian counteroffensive launched last week.