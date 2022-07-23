About 25 civilian employers joined New Hampshire Guardsmen at Fort Drum, N.Y., to watch 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, fire their High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems on July 21. “This event enables employers to both see and appreciate what we do,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Samon, officer in charge. “It hopefully garners their support for our guardsmen who train to be available and ready while balancing two careers.”
Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston/New Hampshire National Guard
Sgt. Amanda Kiley and Bonnie Montague jump for joy during 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Brigade’s annual training at Fort Drum, N.Y., July 21. Kiley and Montague work together in the civilian sector at Community Partners, a community mental health center.
Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston/New Hampshire National Guard
Soldiers of 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, fire their High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems on July 21 during annual training at Fort Drum, N.Y. The training was attended by civilian employers from New Hampshire who were flown to observe from Pease Air National Guard Base on a KC-46A refueler. “This event enables employers to both see and appreciate what we do,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Samon, officer in charge. “It hopefully garners their support for our guardsmen who train to be available and ready while balancing two careers.”
Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston/New Hampshire National Guard
About 25 civilian passengers board a KC-46A Pegasus flight that shuttled the group from Pease Air National Guard Base to Fort Drum, N.Y., to watch 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment fire High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems on July 21.
Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston/New Hampshire National Guard
Jack Cummings of Cummings Printing fastens a Kevlar helmet before soldiers of NHNG’s 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, fire a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System on July 21 during annual training at Fort Drum, N.Y.
Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston/New Hampshire National Guard
About 25 civilian employers joined New Hampshire Guardsmen at Fort Drum, N.Y., to watch 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, fire their High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems on July 21. “This event enables employers to both see and appreciate what we do,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Samon, officer in charge. “It hopefully garners their support for our guardsmen who train to be available and ready while balancing two careers.”
Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston/New Hampshire National Guard
Sgt. Amanda Kiley and Bonnie Montague jump for joy during 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Brigade’s annual training at Fort Drum, N.Y., July 21. Kiley and Montague work together in the civilian sector at Community Partners, a community mental health center.
Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston/New Hampshire National Guard
Soldiers of 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, fire their High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems on July 21 during annual training at Fort Drum, N.Y. The training was attended by civilian employers from New Hampshire who were flown to observe from Pease Air National Guard Base on a KC-46A refueler. “This event enables employers to both see and appreciate what we do,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Samon, officer in charge. “It hopefully garners their support for our guardsmen who train to be available and ready while balancing two careers.”
Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston/New Hampshire National Guard
About 25 civilian passengers board a KC-46A Pegasus flight that shuttled the group from Pease Air National Guard Base to Fort Drum, N.Y., to watch 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment fire High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems on July 21.
Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston/New Hampshire National Guard
Jack Cummings of Cummings Printing fastens a Kevlar helmet before soldiers of NHNG’s 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, fire a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System on July 21 during annual training at Fort Drum, N.Y.
Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston/New Hampshire National Guard
Twenty-five employers got a rare and up-close view of what New Hampshire Guardsmen do while away from their full-time civilian jobs July 21.
A “Boss Lift” flight shuttled the group in a KC-46A Pegasus refueler from Pease Air National Guard Base to Fort Drum, N.Y., to watch 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment fire High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.
“This event enables employers to both see and appreciate what we do,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Samon, officer in charge. “It hopefully garners their support for our guardsmen who train to be available and ready while balancing two careers.”
In recent years, the NHNG has experienced a historic uptick in training and activations. Pandemic relief missions called up nearly a third of the organization. West Coast wildfires and deployments to both the Middle East and Southwest border further taxed resources. The backing of civilian employers during that period was crucial to mission accomplishment.
“We need your support to keep those service members on our team,” said state Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities. “What you do is invaluable.”
Brian Bilodeau of the state Department of Transportation supervises Staff Sgt. Matthew Plantier, a DOT communications specialist who balances a full-time career with his part-time guard service. Bilodeau has come to appreciate their partnership, despite Plantier’s absences due to various guard commitments.
“We know that’s his responsibility, and he’s helping our country,” Bilodeau said. “We know what he’s doing is really important.”
Eileen Liponis of the New Hampshire Food Bank employed dozens of citizen-soldiers during the height of the pandemic. They supported operations due to a volunteer shortage. Guardsmen planted crops, cooked food and distributed meals across the Granite State for months.
“It’s an honor to be here,” Liponis said. “The guard really saved our (backs) during COVID.”
Between their roundtrip flight, guests were bused to the field and lunched with soldiers of the 197th. After they donned Kevlar helmets for an up-close viewing of live-fire HIMARS training.
Raji Gupta, a program manager with Amazon, was impressed by New Hampshire’s technologically advanced refueler and combat proven rocket launchers.
“These are people who just live among us,” Gupta said. “They have somehow gone through this training and that they can do this for our country is just remarkable to me.”
The display was a big hit for Tyler Partridge, a landscaper from Deerfield. After the last rocket soared through the sky and the smoke cleared, he joked he might rename his business, “HIMARS Landscaping.”
“I’ve seen some cool things, but nothing like that,” Partridge said. “That was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”