BOSCAWEN – The first female commander of the Air National Guard was laid to rest at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday.
As rain fell, mourners were instructed by cemetery director Shawn Buck to adhere to social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus and to remain spread out during the afternoon burial service that included military ceremonies befitting a woman who had dedicated her life to serving her county.
Brigadier General Carolyn J. Protzmann joined the Air Force in 1978, the year after graduating from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in business management. A native of Franklin, she received her commission through Officer Training School.
She served as an Aircraft Maintenance Officer for two years, working with both transport planes and fighters and was a Wing Plans Officer for a tactical fighter wing at Royal Air Force Bentwaters, England for three years.
She joined the New Hampshire Air National Guard in 1984 and made history in 2011 when she became the first female commander of the New Hampshire National Guard, where she was responsible for the command, control and operations of plans and programs for more than 1,000 N.H. Air National Guard personnel.
U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen recognized Protzmann upon her retirement in 2015, noting that over her 35-year career she had continuously worked to improve the N.H. National Guard.
“Through her leadership, Pease Air National Guard Base was the first National Guard Base in the country selected to receive the KC-46 refueling tanker. In this, and many other ways she has left an impact on our state and big shoes to fill,” Shaheen said at the time.
Following her retirement, Protzmann continued to advocate for veterans statewide and chaired the New Hampshire Military Assistance Foundation and its subcommittee, Seacoast Salutes, among others. Most recently living in South Berwick, Maine, Protzmann, 64, died March 13 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Massachusetts following a brief illness.
Retired Navy Commander David Kenney said the coronavirus crisis made funeral planning difficult and that the Protzmann family had decided to hold a celebration of life sometime this summer.
Adjutant General David J. Mikolaities was among those in attendance at the burial service that included an Air Force honor guard, a flag folding and presentation ceremony, a rifle salute and the sounding of taps.