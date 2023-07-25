UNITED NATIONS/BRUSSELS -- Britain warned on Tuesday that it has information indicating Russia's military may start to target civilian shipping in the Black Sea, while the European Union pledged to help Ukraine export almost all its farm produce via rail and road.

Global wheat prices have spiked 15% in the past week after Russia quit a deal that allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain for a year and began targeting Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure on the Black Sea and Danube River.