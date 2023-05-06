Russian nationalist writer Prilepin wounded in car bombing in Nizhny Novgorod region

A view shows a damaged white Audi Q7 car lying overturned on a track next to a wood, after Russian nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin was allegedly wounded in a bomb attack in a village in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia, on Saturday.

 ANASTASIA MAKARYCHEVA/REUTERS

A prominent Russian nationalist writer, Zakhar Prilepin, was wounded in a car bombing that killed his driver on Saturday and investigators said a detained suspect admitted acting on behalf of Ukraine.

Russian officials immediately blamed the attack on Ukraine and the West.