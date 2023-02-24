Ambassador of the European Union to China Jorge Toledo and Ukraine's charge d'affaires Zhanna Leshchynska attend a news conference marking one year of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Beijing, China February 24, 2023.
China on Friday called for an end to unilateral sanctions and other economic "weapons" targeting Russia, as part of a new diplomatic push to defend Beijing's position on the war in Ukraine.
The 12-point proposal about how to end the conflict was issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion and mostly rehashed long-standing positions. But it reflects a newly proactive stance as Chinese diplomats try to show that they are working toward a political settlement and rebuff concern that they may soon provide direct support for Russian President Vladimir Putin's war effort.
The document reflected China's belief that the United States and European allies need to ease pressure on Russia to "prevent the crisis from deteriorating further" and create conditions for negotiations to resume.
"All parties should support Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and resuming direct dialogue as quickly as possible, so as to gradually de-escalate the situation and ultimately reach a comprehensive cease-fire," the proposal said.
"Relevant countries should stop abusing unilateral sanctions and 'long-arm jurisdiction' against other countries," the Foreign Ministry said, adding that all parties should "oppose using the world economy as a tool or weapon for political purposes."
It also warned against attacks on nuclear power plants and civilians, as well as repeating China's opposition to the threat or use of nuclear weapons.
China was among the 32 countries that abstained from a U.N. vote Thursday that called for the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and an end to the conflict.