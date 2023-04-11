Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000-5 at Hsinchu Air Base in Hsinchu

TAIPEI -- The Chinese navy continued with "actual combat training" around Taiwan on Tuesday, state media said, a day after Beijing announced the end of drills and as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen criticized China for its "irresponsible" behavior.

China began the exercises on Saturday after Tsai returned to Taipei following a meeting in Los Angeles with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.