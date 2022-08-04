Port of Keelung in Keelung, Taiwan

The Port of Keelung in Keelung, Taiwan, on Aug. 4, 2022.  

 Lam Yik Fei/Bloomberg

Shippers rerouted vessels as China began its most provocative military drills in decades around Taiwan, with at least one owner barring ships from transiting the strait.

Taiwan said China fired 11 missiles in waters around the island as of 4 p.m. local time Thursday. The maneuvers, in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island this week, are taking place in six areas surrounding Taiwan, and China advised ships and aircraft not to go near the regions.