Displays of missiles stand atop of the Raytheon International Inc. stand.  

China imposed fines and sanctions against two U.S. defense companies in a further escalation of tensions between the world's biggest economies.

Lockheed Martin and a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies were added to a list of "unreliable entities" for selling weapons to Taiwan, China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement Thursday.