BEIJING/TAIPEI -- China's military has "completed various tasks" around Taiwan but will conduct regular patrols, it said on Wednesday, potentially signaling an end to days of war games but also that Beijing will keep up its pressure on the island.

Furious at a visit to Taipei last week by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, China had extended its largest-ever exercises around the self-ruled island it claims as its own beyond the four days originally scheduled.