House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, right, speaks during an event with Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan's president, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California,  on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Taiwan hailed President Tsai Ing-wen's unprecedented meeting with House Speaker McCarthy on U.S. soil as a "rare opportunity," even as the move risks provoking renewed military tension around the island. 

After then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan last year, it took less than an hour for China to announce missile tests and military drills encircling the island.

By that standard, Beijing's initial reaction to President Tsai Ing-wen's unprecedented meeting on U.S. soil with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been muted. Although China released statements condemning the meeting and sent an aircraft carrier in waters just south of the main island, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said Thursday morning it detected only one Chinese military aircraft and three vessels in the surrounding region over the past 24 hours.