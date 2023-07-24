UNITED NATIONS -- China asserted on Monday that it "strictly" implements U.N. sanctions on North Korea, reacting to a letter from the Group of Seven, European Union and others that urged Beijing to stop Pyongyang from evading the measures by using Chinese waters.

The letter sent on Friday expressed concern about "the continuing presence of multiple oil tankers ... that use your territorial waters in Sansha Bay as refuge to facilitate their trade of sanctioned petroleum products" to North Korea.