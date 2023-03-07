National People's Congress (NPC) second plenary session in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Politburo Standing Committee member Li Qiang and other officials attend the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 7, 2023.  

 JOSH ARSLAN/REUTERS

China and the United States are careering toward an inevitable collision, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday, a day after Chinese leader Xi Jinping made a rare direct accusation that Washington was trying to contain China.

Together, the statements underscore the dire state of bilateral ties between the world's two biggest economies, a month since a rogue balloon brought a sudden and surprising end to efforts to "put a floor" under the relationship.