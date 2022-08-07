Taiwan Air Force aircraft lands at Hsinchu Air Base

People take pictures of a Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000-5 aircraft landing at Hsinchu Air Base in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Sunday. REUTERS/Ann Wang

 ANN WANG

TAIPEI -- Chinese and Taiwanese warships played high seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday ahead of the scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military exercises launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi's visit last week infuriated China, which regards the self-ruled island as its territory and which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over the island's capital for the first time and the cutting of some areas of dialog with Washington.