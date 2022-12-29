FILE PHOTO: U.S. Air Force RC-135S Cobra Ball is pictured at Kadena U.S. Air Force Base on Japan's southwestern island of Okinawa

U.S. Air Force RC-135S Cobra Ball is pictured at Kadena U.S. Air Force Base on Japan's southwestern island of Okinawa in this photo taken by Kyodo in 2012. Mandatory credit. REUTERS/Kyodo/File Photo

WASHINGTON -- A Chinese military plane came within 20 feet of a U.S. air force aircraft and forced it to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision in international airspace over the South China Sea last week, the U.S. military said on Thursday.

The close encounter followed what the United States has called a recent trend of increasingly dangerous behavior by Chinese military aircraft.