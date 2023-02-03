A Chinese surveillance balloon is collecting intelligence over the continental United States "right now," U.S. officials disclosed Thursday, acknowledging that the Pentagon has been monitoring the craft for several days and briefly considered shooting it down before concluding that doing so posed a safety risk.

The balloon is traveling at an altitude "well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground," Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters in a hastily arranged news conference. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) continues to track the balloon's course, but officials would not specify its present whereabouts.