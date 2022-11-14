Photo: 190111-news-airforce

A KC-46A tanker refuels a F-15. 

 Courtesy/U.S. Air Force

The Air Force move to replace F-15 Eagle fighters with rotating units of more advanced fighters signals awareness that Okinawan bases won't survive a conflict with China, according to a former Marine fighter pilot and diplomat.

A two-year phased withdrawal of two squadrons flying the supersonic aircraft from Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, began Nov. 1, soon after the release of the new U.S. National Defense Strategy highlighting China as the American military's "pacing" challenge.