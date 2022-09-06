USS Alaska

A starboard bow view of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alaska (SSBN 732) and the submarine tender USS McKee (AS 41) in this Feb. 14, 1990, Navy photo.

 DIANE MUEHLMAN, GM-14/US NAVY/WIKIPEDIA

Congress has been debating the possibility of fielding more nuclear weapons at sea. Both the House and Senate Armed Forces committees approved a provision to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act that allows for additional funds for the Navy's Sea-Launched Cruise Missile-­Nuclear program, better known as SLCM-N.