Afghan interpreters

Photos and letters from U.S. service members, collected by Afghan interpreter Abdul Rashid Shirzad, are seen July 1, 2021, in Kabul after his application for a U.S. visa was denied. 

 Paula Bronstein/The Washington Post

A program that resettles Afghan interpreters who worked with U.S. forces is no longer on the chopping block, congressional lawmakers said Tuesday.

A last-minute deal led to the Senate adding provisions extending the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa program through 2024 into the omnibus spending bill that funds the federal government, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said in an email.

Shaheen confirms a 'mild case' of COVID
Buy Now

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., speaks during a defense hearing on Capitol Hill in this 2021 file photo.