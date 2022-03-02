Russian troops advanced inside a key Ukrainian port city Wednesday, but Moscow's ground offensive in the north and east of the country remained stalled in the face of what analysts and Ukrainian government officials say are resupply challenges and unexpectedly stiff resistance.
Russian air and artillery strikes were reported overnight and into Wednesday in urban centers across the country, including Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. Russian forces also were locked in a fierce battle to take Chernihiv, a strategic northern city on a highway that links the Russian border and Kyiv.
Ukrainian and U.S. officials continue to describe Russian forces as being bogged down throughout the country. A Russian convoy northwest of Kyiv that stretches for dozens of miles has struggled for days to advance toward the capital, a senior U.S. defense official said Wednesday. The convoy, which appears to be a mix of supply vehicles and combat power, would be instrumental in any Russian strategy to take over Kyiv; officials say occasional attacks by the Ukrainian military, low morale among Russian troops and botched planning have slowed it down.
"They continue to be deviled by logistical and sustainment issues," the senior U.S. defense official said about the Russians, speaking on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Biden administration. Although the Pentagon has said it expects the Russian military to absorb lessons learned and implement changes that will enable it to fight more effectively, there are few battlefield indications that those adjustments have occurred.
Russian state media, citing defense officials, said Moscow's troops were in control of Kherson, a vital port in southern Ukraine where the Dnieper River meets the Black Sea. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Wednesday via WhatsApp that battles are going on now and that "the city is not captured totally."
Kherson's mayor said that Russian tanks and troops were in the city, but said it was still in Ukrainian hands. He called for a humanitarian corridor to allow safe passage for the dead and wounded and allow supplies to flow into Kherson.
"Without all this, the city will perish!" he wrote on Facebook.
The Russian assault on Kherson is part of an effort to set the stage for an advance toward Odessa, a major prize on Ukraine's Black Sea coast. But "Russian operations in the south do not appear to pose an imminent danger to Odessa within the next 24 hours," according to an assessment by the Institute for the Study of War published Tuesday. The Pentagon also has not assessed substantial movement toward Odessa, the senior U.S. official said.
The battlefield picture remained fluid Wednesday, seven days after Russia invaded Ukraine and met unexpectedly fierce resistance. Major cities, including Kyiv, the capital, remain in the hands of the Ukrainian government.
Russia continued to shift toward what human rights groups have warned are deadly siege tactics that Moscow has used in other war zones, including Syria, while Ukrainian officials said they had begun to receive shipments of promised weapons from allied countries that might stymie Russia's plans.
The United Nations has recorded the deaths of more than 130 civilians, including 13 children, since the start of fighting last week, most of them due to shelling and rocket fire. The actual toll is probably far higher, the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said.
The United States believes that Russian forces will shift to more artillery fire as they draw nearer to population centers and begin siege tactics in earnest.
The Russian government said 498 service members had died in the Ukraine war and 1,597 had been wounded, conceding for the first time the high death toll of just a week's fighting. There was no way to verify the toll, and Russian officials often understate casualty figures. Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said 572 service members had been captured.
The Pentagon has said it does not have a reliable estimate of the number of Russian and Ukrainian troops who have been killed.
The flow of weaponry to Ukraine increased this week when Germany opened its stockpiles and Australia said it would provide Kyiv with about $70 million in "lethal military assistance," including missiles and unspecified weapons. On Wednesday, Ukraine announced that it had received a shipment of Turkish drones, which is what it has used in recent days to damage advancing Russian armored columns. Turkey, which is trying to maintain stable relations with both Russia and Ukraine, did not comment on the shipment.
The Pentagon said Ukrainians were delivered military aid within the past day, though the senior defense official declined to say what was included and how it was delivered.
Ukrainian officials across the country reported an intensifying Russian barrage, including against civilian areas. In Mariupol, in southern Ukraine, the city council accused Russia of shelling houses, hospitals and a hostel for migrants. The city - a strategic location that could allow Russia to create a land bridge from southern Russia, through Ukraine, to Crimea, which Moscow controls - was still under Ukrainian control Wednesday, the city council said.
Kharkiv endured another night of airstrikes, with social media videos, which could not be immediately verified, purporting to show explosions at the regional police headquarters and in residential areas. Russian paratroopers had landed and engaged Ukrainians in a firefight at a medical center, a local official said.
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky news the Ukrainians have also been "carrying out a very clever plan. We've seen footage, we can't verify, but we've seen footage of Ukrainians using UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] to attack petrol train convoys, to go after logistical lines - we've seen lines blown up - all the things you and I think of when it comes to resistance."
The impact, he said, has been significant. "When any army on the move takes longer to do things, your logistical supply chain is stretched. If you're given enough rations for two days and it takes you six, you've suddenly got a problem. And I think what we've seen is a lot of those issues are coming to bear," Wallace told Sky News.
Others said it was too soon to say how long the Russian ground offensive would be delayed.
The Pentagon remains puzzled by a Russian lack of cohesion. Moscow massed multiple military elements for the invasion - including infantry, air power, tanks and artillery - yet it has not effectively used them to complement one another in a strategy known as combined arms, the senior defense official said. But that could change as Russia incrementally adds forces; 82% of the combat power it deployed to the border has entered Ukraine, the official said.
Russian forces "are receiving needed supplies and reinforcements that may facilitate much more rapid and effective operations in the coming 24-72 hours," the Institute for the Study of War assessment said.
The Russian effort around Kyiv, the institute added, "remains poorly organized, however, with elements of many different battalions combined into what seem to be ad hoc groupings rather than operating under standing regiment or brigade headquarters."
"Russian logistical and operational failures around Kyiv will be difficult to remedy quickly and will likely continue to cause friction and reduce the effectiveness of Russian operations even as supply issues are addressed and reinforcements come into the fight. It remains too early to evaluate the likely effective combat power the added Russian troops will bring."