US-NEWS-CONGRESS-DEFENSE-SPENDING-ANALYSIS-GET

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters after arriving at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. on May 23, 2023. 

 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — Even with a budget deal firmly set in law, the size and characteristics of the fiscal 2024 defense budget remain even more in flux than defense bills usually are this time of year.

A number of factors now in play could drive defense spending far above — or far below — the budget caps set in a law enacted in June under pressure of a looming debt default.