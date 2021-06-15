Crane arrives at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

A $54.9 million crane with more than twice the lifting capacity of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard's other cranes arrived Tuesday at the federal facility.
"The increase in lift capability expands the scope of submarine overhaul and modernization work that PNS is able to execute in the future," Brendan Goodwin, branch head of the Lifting and Handling Department, said in a news release.
The shipyard specializes in attack submarine maintenance, repair and modernization.
The new heavy-lift portal crane is mobile, and can lift 140 tons.
"Global events have placed a great demand on our submarine fleet," Capt. Daniel Ettlich, commander of the shipyard, said in a statement, noting it will increase "the number of submarines available for the Navy during this critical time."