Explosions at a Russian airbase in Crimea that Ukraine says destroyed nine fighter aircraft may indicate new Ukrainian offensive capabilities that complicate Kremlin efforts to support its invading forces, according to European intelligence officials and defense analysts.

"In just one day, the occupiers lost 10 combat aircraft, nine in Crimea and one more in the direction of Zaporizhzhia," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address to the nation. More Russian armored vehicles, ammunition warehouses and logistics routes were also destroyed, and "the more losses the occupiers suffer, the sooner we will be able to liberate our land," he said.

An overview of Saki Airbase after attack, in Novofedorivka

An overview of aircraft at Saki Airbase after attack, in Novofedorivka, Crimea August 10, 2022.  
An overview of Saki Airbase before attack, in Novofedorivka

An overview of the aircraft at Saki Airbase before attack, in Novofedorivka, Crimea May 16, 2022.