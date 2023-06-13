Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a statement in an undisclosed location

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a statement as he stand next to Wagner fighters in an undisclosed location in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this still image taken from video released May 5, 2023.  

 PRESS SERVICE OF "CONCORD"/VIA REUTERS

RIGA, Latvia - Criticizing the military is illegal in Vladimir Putin's Russia, and openly displaying political ambition that could challenge the strongman president is highly ill-advised. Yet Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin somehow flaunts doing both these days and, for now at least, seems to be getting away with it.

Prigozhin, the caterer turned warlord who deployed his private army - reinforced by thousands of convicts whom he recruited from prison - to Ukraine, has been locked for weeks in a vicious feud with Russia's military leadership, in which he has repeatedly accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other commanders of incompetence.