More than 600 American flags have been planted in Danville as part of a display aimed at bringing awareness to the staggering suicide rate among veterans.
The flags were planted on Sept. 1 and will remain in place until Nov. 13.
The display of 660 flags -- located at the corner of Kingston Road and Main Street across from Danville Market -- represents the estimated 22 veterans who are lost to suicide daily over a 30-day period.
A single larger flag to symbolize the one active service member, reservist or guardsman who dies from suicide daily along with five additional flags representing the number of first responders lost each day were also planted.
Nearly 30 volunteers turned out for the “Flags for the Forgotten Soldier” event, which was organized by Selectman Sheila Johannesen and Danville resident Russ Currier Jr., whose son, Marine Pfc. Eric Currier, was killed by enemy fire in Afghanistan in 2010.
“Words cannot express the emotions you could feel during this. So heartbreaking,” Johannesen said.
The donated flags were planted for the first time in Danville last year. A similar display was planted at Anheuser-Busch in Merrimack in May and will remain in place through Veterans’ Day. Flags were also installed at Veterans Park in Salem, but the display was recently taken down and will be moved to another community in Massachusetts. Johannesen, who urged Danville selectmen to support the display again this year, reached out to Currier to see if he would be willing to assist with the project again.
Currier didn’t hesitate to lend a hand.
“This year means a lot, especially with everything that’s going on right now in Afghanistan. They’re predicting that the suicide rate is going to climb among veterans due to everything that’s going on. We need to bring awareness to this,” he said.
Currier knows the pain of losing a child and hopes the display will have a positive impact.
“Twenty-two veterans a day is 22 too many. I don’t want to see another family go through what I’ve gone through and other families have gone through. If we can bring awareness about this and try to help them and get them the help they need, that’s what needs to be done,” he said.