Thousands of U.S. service members will soon see a boost in their housing allowance stipends and lower prices at commissaries, according to a memorandum issued Thursday by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Austin, a retired four-star general, described his orders as "personal for me" in the memo that he entitled "Taking care of our service members and families," which also directs the creation of a new Basic Needs Allowance to begin in January for low-income troops. Austin's memo also pledged new investments in the Pentagon's child care programs, new initiatives to ease the permanent change of station process and efforts to improve military spouse employment.