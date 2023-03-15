Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, is dismissing Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a "territorial dispute" and says protecting the European nation is not a vital U.S. interest, firmly putting the potential presidential candidate on the side of Donald Trump and at odds with top congressional Republicans.

DeSantis delivered his foreign policy opinion in response to a questionnaire from Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host, foe of U.S. aid to Ukraine and frequent critic of President Volodymyr Zelensky.