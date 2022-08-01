FILE PHOTO: A photo of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri is seen in this still image taken from a video

A photo of al-Qaida's leader, Egyptian Ayman al-Zawahiri, is seen in this still image taken from a video released on September 12, 2011.  

 SITE Monitoring Service/Handout via REUTERS TV/File

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri with a drone missile while he stood on a balcony at his home in Kabul, U.S. officials said, the biggest blow to the militants since Osama bin Laden was shot dead more than a decade ago.

Afghanistan's Taliban government has not confirmed the death of Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who had a $25 million bounty on his head and helped to coordinate the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States that killed nearly 3,000 people.