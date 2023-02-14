BEIJING/WASHINGTON -- A diplomatic rift between China and the United States deepened Tuesday with Beijing accusing Washington of flying high-altitude balloons into its airspace, as the U.S. military examined debris of a suspected Chinese spy balloon it downed this month.

The Chinese balloon, which Beijing denies was a spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before President Joe Biden ordered it shot down on Feb. 4. The U.S. military has since carried out three more shootdowns as it combs the skies for objects that were not being captured by radar.