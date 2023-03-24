A one-way attack drone struck a U.S. military position in Syria on Thursday, killing an American contractor, wounding U.S. troops and a second U.S. contractor, and prompting the Pentagon to launch retaliatory airstrikes, officials said.

The drone - which the Pentagon, citing a U.S. intelligence assessment, described as Iranian in origin - struck a maintenance facility within a military base near Hasakah, a city in northeastern Syria, officials disclosed in a news release distributed Thursday night.