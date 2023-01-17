FILE PHOTO: Patriot missile defence system is seen at Sliac Airport, near Zvolen

AMSTERDAM  - The Netherlands will send a Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Tuesday, citing Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Rutte is currently in Washington D.C. meeting U.S. President Joe Biden.