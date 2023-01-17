Dutch to send Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine Reuters Jan 17, 2023 Jan 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email FILE PHOTO: Patriot missile defence system is seen at Sliac Airport, in Sliac, near Zvolen, Slovakia, May 6, 2022. RADOVAN STOKLASA/REUTERS Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save AMSTERDAM - The Netherlands will send a Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Tuesday, citing Prime Minister Mark Rutte.Rutte is currently in Washington D.C. meeting U.S. President Joe Biden.ANP, citing a fireside chat between the two leaders, quoted Rutte as saying they would participate in a U.S.-German initiative to send the defense systems to Ukraine.Rutte said he had earlier spoken by telephone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss the decision.(Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by William Maclean and Jon Boyle) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Dutch to send Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine Korean War wall of names is said to be riddled with errors, omissions +3 Healing racism: After 89 years, Coast Guard Academy, Springfield man use racist episode to teach a better future {{title}} Most Popular U.S. military tanks at Dutch port en route to NATO frontier WaPo Analysis: The GOP's shift against supporting Ukraine hits a new milestone Healing racism: After 89 years, Coast Guard Academy, Springfield man use racist episode to teach a better future Poland wants to give Ukraine Leopard tanks as part of coalition Ukraine says it is fighting on in blood-drenched, devastated Soledar Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey for NATO bid Russia says it is interested in future talks with Ukraine's human rights commissioners Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv a step closer to getting Western tanks U.S. begins expanded training of Ukrainian forces for large-scale combat Five killed as Russian missile hits apartment block in Ukraine's Dnipro Request News Coverage