Operation Enduring Freedom; Bomber Air Refueling Mission

Lt. Col. Sloan Hollis maneuvers a B-1B Lancer bomber over Southern Afghanistan, Nov. 6, 2013.

 U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Ben Bloker

The Tigers of the 37th Bomb Squadron roared into history when Gen. Anthony Cotton, U.S. Strategic Command commander, presented the unit with the 2022 Omaha Trophy during a special event April 21 at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota for being the best strategic bomber squadron.

The Omaha Trophy is the highest honor bestowed upon a USSTRATCOM unit by a civilian organization and is awarded each year to military units with strategic bombers, or intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missile submarines and strategic space and information operations.