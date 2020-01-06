BEIRUT — Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday that the United States has not made any decision to leave Iraq, shortly after the U.S. military said in a letter to Iraqi officials that U.S. forces would be relocating “to prepare for onward movement.”
On Sunday, Iraqi lawmakers passed a nonbinding resolution calling for foreign troops to withdraw.
In the letter, released Monday, U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William Seely said that U.S. forces “respect your sovereign decision to order our departure.” A U.S. military official confirmed the letter’s authenticity.
But in a day of confusion, Esper said at the Pentagon that he could not confirm the authenticity of the letter because he had seen it only after it had been leaked. He said the letter “is inconsistent with where we are right now.”
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the letter “was a draft, it was a mistake, it was unsigned, it should not have been released.”
Part of the letter was “poorly worded, implies withdrawal,” Milley said. “That is not what’s happening.”
Asked whether the U.S. military was prepared to strike Iranian cultural sites, as President Donald Trump has suggested, Esper said the military would “follow the laws of armed conflict.” Asked whether that means no, because international law prohibits targeting such sites during war, Esper said: “That’s the laws of armed conflict.”
Esper said the United States remains prepared for any contingency with regard to Iran, and that the message to Tehran is that the “ball remains in their court.”
Meanwhile, the U.S. Defense Department has ordered an amphibious force of about 4,500 sailors and Marines to prepare to support Middle East operations, a defense official said Monday.
The order was disclosed as huge throngs of Iranians mourned Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who led the elite Quds force, at his funeral Monday in Tehran.
Caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi told U.S. Ambassador Matthew Tueller that the United States and Iraq needed to cooperate “to implement the withdrawal of foreign forces in accordance with the decision of the Iraqi parliament,” according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.
U.S. senators are expected to be briefed by top U.S. officials Wednesday on the drone strike that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani last week, according to three people familiar with the plans.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley and CIA director Gina Haspel are expected to brief the lawmakers. House members are also expected to attend a separate briefing session, people familiar with the matter said.
