KYIV, Ukraine - A giant explosion ripped across the Crimean Bridge, a strategic link between mainland Russia and Crimea, in what appeared to be a stunning blow early Saturday morning to a symbol of President Vladimir Putin's ambitions to control Ukraine.
The damage to the bridge, which provided a road and rail connection from Russia to the Ukrainian peninsula the Kremlin illegally annexed in 2014, marks another serious setback to Russia's war effort in Ukraine by disrupting a crucial supply route.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the government had no timeline for repairing the 12-mile bridge.
Russia's Investigative Committee, a top law enforcement body, said a truck explosion had ignited fuel tankers as a freight train crossed the bridge. The cause of the truck blast was not immediately clear. After the explosion, thick plumes of smoke and flames could be seen from a distance.
The blast was celebrated in Kyiv, where government officials hailed the incident and posted images on social media of collapsed concrete spans of the bridge and footage of the apparent moment of the blast, showing vehicles driving across the bridge just seconds before a giant fireball consumed the area.The images of vehicles being destroyed indicated that some people were killed, but there were no immediate tallies of dead or injured.
Mykhailo Podoloyak, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky called it "the beginning." "Everything illegal must be destroyed," Podolyak added on Twitter. The Ukrainian government provided no immediate official statement on the cause of the blast. But in a taunt, the government's official Twitter account posted: "sick burn."
A Ukrainian government official told The Washington Post on Saturday that Ukrainian special services, were behind the bridge attack. The Ukrainska Pravda news site first reported the government's role, citing an unidentified law enforcement official who said Ukraine's security service, the SBU, was involved.
Ukraine previously has mounted daring attacks deep into Russian-held territory, including on an air base in Crimea, and on military targets across the border in Russia's Belgorod region. But if the bridge explosion is confirmed as intentionally planned, it would mark the most stunning strike yet by Ukraine, which has been under invasion since late February by Russia's far larger and better equipped military.
Russian officials have warned of severe retaliation for strikes on Russian territory.
The explosion injects a new element of tension into the war at a time when Putin and those around him have repeatedly warned that Russia could use nuclear weapons. President Biden warned this week of possible nuclear "armageddon," reflecting the heightened alarm in the United States, which has the world's second largest nuclear arsenal after Russia.
Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, tweeted a picture of the damaged bridge and said: "@Crimea, long time no see" along with a heart emoji. And the head of Ukraine's postal service, said the agency would issue a new stamp showing a damaged bridge reading: "Crimean Bridge - Done."
Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry, addressed the spate of memes and mocking social media posts from Ukraine. "The Kyiv regime's reaction to the destruction of civilian infrastructure demonstrates its terrorist nature," Zakharova posted on Telegram. Throughout the war, Russia has repeatedly bombed Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including railroad stations, residential housing blocks, hospitals, schools, and theaters.
Russian news agency Tass said the bridge's navigable arches were undamaged, citing a Russian official in Crimea.
Peskov said that Putin been briefed by ministers and government authorities about the "emergency" on the bridge and had ordered the establishment of a commission including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, officials in Crimea, and the FSB, Russia's security service, to investigate the incident.
The commission is directed "to find out the reasons behind the accident and eliminate consequences as soon as possible," Peskov said, according to Interfax, the Russian news agency.
Peskov told Ria Novosti, a state-controlled news agency, there were "no forecasts on the timing of the reconstruction" of the bridge.
The Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case regarding the accident on the Crimean bridge, and had sent forensic experts to the scene.
Russian authorities sought to head off fears that the incident would cause shortages of fuel, food and other essentials in Crimea, noting that Russia's military occupation had created Putin's long-sought "land bridge" to Crimea.
"A land corridor through the new regions has been established," said Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea.
"The food market is fully supplied, all retail chains work in the normal mode," said Irina Mezavtsova, deputy minister of industrial policy in Crimea. Mezavtsova said there were sufficient stocks of food and nonfood essentials up to 55 days.
"There are no reasons for increased demand," she said. "There are no restrictions on goods and they will not be introduced."
But Sevastopol governor Leonid Razvozhayev cited a rush to buy gasoline and announced a limit on grocery purchases of three kilograms, or three packs of products per person.
"We are not cut off from the mainland! There are land corridors through the new territories, the ferry crossing in the vicinity of the Crimean bridge has already started working," he said on his Telegram channel. "Remain calm. Do not panic."
Abbakumova reported from Riga, Latvia. The Washington Post's Isabelle Khurshudyan and Kamila Hrabchuk in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, and Kostiantyn Khudov in Kyiv, contributed to this report.