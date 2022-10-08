People watch fuel tanks ablaze on the Kerch bridge in the Kerch Strait

People watch fuel tanks ablaze on the Kerch bridge in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022. 

 STRINGER/REUTERS

KYIV, Ukraine - A giant explosion ripped across the Crimean Bridge, a strategic link between mainland Russia and Crimea, in what appeared to be a stunning blow early Saturday morning to a symbol of President Vladimir Putin's ambitions to control Ukraine.

The damage to the bridge, which provided a road and rail connection from Russia to the Ukrainian peninsula the Kremlin illegally annexed in 2014, marks another serious setback to Russia's war effort in Ukraine by disrupting a crucial supply route.