GROTON, Conn. — Tuesday may have been a cool February day but the USS Greeneville (SSN 772) received a warm welcome from crew members' families as it traveled up the Thames River.
Karina Baca of Portsmouth, N.H., and Chutima Haley of Kittery, Maine, were among those waving from shore. Their husbands are crew members on the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine, which was heading to the Naval Submarine Base as part of a routine homeport shift to conduct regularly scheduled maintenance.
Haley welcomed her husband, Solar Technician 2nd Class Tyler Haley, with a sign that said "Tyler your love is here" in Thai.