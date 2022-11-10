Veterans

Autumn Kamal watches as New Hampshire Army National Guard Sgt. First Class Derek Dutcher of Bow plants an American flag in front of a grave Thursday at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

BOSCAWEN

Michelle Cammack came out Thursday to the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery to plant a kiss on the headstone of her father, and to find peace.

Veterans

Michelle Cammack of Weare on Thursday offers a kiss at the headstone of her father, Army Reserve Sgt. Paul G. Lambert of Manchester, at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. The cemetery observed Veterans Day on Thursday with hundreds of people, Cammack among them, coming out for a brief ceremony that was followed by the planting of American flags at all graves and columbaria.
Veterans

Autumn Kamal, with some help from her mother, Emily Paige Kamal, plants an American flag Thursday in front of a grave at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery. Emily Kamal is a lieutenant colonel in the New Hampshire Army National Guard.