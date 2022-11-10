BOSCAWEN
Michelle Cammack came out Thursday to the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery to plant a kiss on the headstone of her father, and to find peace.
Cammack, a registered nurse at Dartmouth Health, was among hundreds of family members, students and volunteers who observed Veterans Day at the cemetery with a brief ceremony and the placing of flags at all graves and columbaria.
The Weare resident recalled that her dad, U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Paul G. Lambert, who died on March 4, 2020, was “very well-known at the East Side Club” in his native Manchester and at the Hannaford supermarket there, where he had worked for 50 years.
“It was really important for me to be here to demonstrate my pride for every single service member who is interred here,” Cammack said. “I feel powerlessness in our current world, and this gives me some control to provide recognition and gives me a sense of peace.”
“This is a very sacred place,” she added, and planting a flag and a kiss on her father’s headstone was “just another way to honor him.”
For 5-year-old Autumn Kamal of Derry, who used an implement to make holes in the ground near graves where the flags were planted, being at the cemetery was a way to learn about some of the people her mother, Emily Paige Kamal, a lieutenant colonel with the New Hampshire Army National Guard, had worked with.
Among those formerly in Kamal’s command and now lying in repose at the cemetery is Pamela Anne Usanase, a culinary specialist with the NHANG’s 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion. While assigned to the New Hampshire Food Bank for COVID-19 relief operations, Usanase, according to her obituary, drowned in the Merrimack River in Canterbury.
Kamal said the first flag she and her daughter planted was at Usanase’s headstone.
“It’s important that she (Autumn) knows what our service members do for our country,” said Kamal.
Peggy Carlson of Londonderry came to pay respects to both her parents — Walter J. Kearney and Adele Anderson Kearney. Her father, who served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict, died on Feb. 23, 2020. Her mother died on Aug. 19 of this year.
The Kearneys’ graves are in the same section of the cemetery but separated by several rows.
Carlson said she and her husband, Richard Carlson Jr., who is an Army veteran, have already made plans to eventually be interred along with her parents at the Cemetery.
Placing a flag on her parents’ graves, and on the graves of veterans, she said, “is all about your freedoms and rights” and the fact that many veterans at the cemetery died to preserve and protect them.