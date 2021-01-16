Members of the New Hampshire National Guard arrived in the nation’s capital on Saturday to be part of the security force for the presidential inauguration of Joseph R. Biden.
They include 25 soldiers from the 160th Engineer Detachment and 25 airmen from the 157th Security Forces. An estimated 21,000 guardsmen from around the country have been deployed to Washington, which is under tight security after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
The 157th Air Refueling Wing is also ferrying guardsmen and equipment from other states to the capital.
Adjutant General David Mikolaities said the deployed guardsmen “are committed to upholding the values and ideals of our nation’s democracy.”